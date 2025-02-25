Currencies / ITRN
ITRN: Ituran Location and Control Ltd
35.45 USD 0.73 (2.02%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ITRN exchange rate has changed by -2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.00 and at a high of 36.18.
Follow Ituran Location and Control Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
35.00 36.18
Year Range
25.86 45.43
- Previous Close
- 36.18
- Open
- 36.18
- Bid
- 35.45
- Ask
- 35.75
- Low
- 35.00
- High
- 36.18
- Volume
- 398
- Daily Change
- -2.02%
- Month Change
- 7.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.36%
- Year Change
- 33.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%