通貨 / ITRN
ITRN: Ituran Location and Control Ltd
36.36 USD 0.83 (2.34%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ITRNの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.51の安値と36.37の高値で取引されました。
Ituran Location and Control Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
35.51 36.37
1年のレンジ
25.86 45.43
- 以前の終値
- 35.53
- 始値
- 35.66
- 買値
- 36.36
- 買値
- 36.66
- 安値
- 35.51
- 高値
- 36.37
- 出来高
- 238
- 1日の変化
- 2.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.17%
- 1年の変化
- 37.36%
