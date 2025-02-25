クォートセクション
通貨 / ITRN
株に戻る

ITRN: Ituran Location and Control Ltd

36.36 USD 0.83 (2.34%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ITRNの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.51の安値と36.37の高値で取引されました。

Ituran Location and Control Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ITRN News

1日のレンジ
35.51 36.37
1年のレンジ
25.86 45.43
以前の終値
35.53
始値
35.66
買値
36.36
買値
36.66
安値
35.51
高値
36.37
出来高
238
1日の変化
2.34%
1ヶ月の変化
10.65%
6ヶ月の変化
1.17%
1年の変化
37.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K