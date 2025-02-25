Divisas / ITRN
ITRN: Ituran Location and Control Ltd
35.53 USD 0.08 (0.23%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ITRN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 35.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ituran Location and Control Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
35.32 36.19
Rango anual
25.86 45.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 35.45
- Open
- 35.47
- Bid
- 35.53
- Ask
- 35.83
- Low
- 35.32
- High
- 36.19
- Volumen
- 151
- Cambio diario
- 0.23%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.13%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.14%
- Cambio anual
- 34.23%
