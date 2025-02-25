Valute / ITRN
ITRN: Ituran Location and Control Ltd
35.67 USD 0.69 (1.90%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ITRN ha avuto una variazione del -1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.51 e ad un massimo di 36.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.51 36.36
Intervallo Annuale
25.86 45.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.36
- Apertura
- 36.36
- Bid
- 35.67
- Ask
- 35.97
- Minimo
- 35.51
- Massimo
- 36.36
- Volume
- 199
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.76%
20 settembre, sabato