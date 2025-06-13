CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / IHE
IHE: iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF

70.13 USD 1.08 (1.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IHE para hoje mudou para 1.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.69 e o mais alto foi 70.20.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IHE Notícias

Perguntas frequentes

What is IHE stock price today?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) stock is priced at 70.13 today. It trades within 1.56%, yesterday's close was 69.05, and trading volume reached 22.

Does IHE stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF is currently valued at 70.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD.

How to buy IHE stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) shares at the current price of 70.13. Orders are usually placed near 70.13 or 70.43, while 22 and 0.63% show market activity.

How to invest into IHE stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.97 - 73.28 and current price 70.13. Many compare -1.36% and 1.55% before placing orders at 70.13 or 70.43.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) in the past year was 73.28. Within 58.97 - 73.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) over the year was 58.97. Comparing it with the current 70.13 and 58.97 - 73.28 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IHE stock split?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.05, and -0.36% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
69.69 70.20
Faixa anual
58.97 73.28
Fechamento anterior
69.05
Open
69.69
Bid
70.13
Ask
70.43
Low
69.69
High
70.20
Volume
22
Mudança diária
1.56%
Mudança mensal
-1.36%
Mudança de 6 meses
1.55%
Mudança anual
-0.36%
28 setembro, domingo