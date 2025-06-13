시세섹션
통화 / IHE
주식로 돌아가기

IHE: iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF

70.13 USD 1.08 (1.56%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IHE 환율이 오늘 1.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.69이고 고가는 70.20이었습니다.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IHE News

자주 묻는 질문

What is IHE stock price today?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) stock is priced at 70.13 today. It trades within 1.56%, yesterday's close was 69.05, and trading volume reached 22.

Does IHE stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF is currently valued at 70.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD.

How to buy IHE stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) shares at the current price of 70.13. Orders are usually placed near 70.13 or 70.43, while 22 and 0.63% show market activity.

How to invest into IHE stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.97 - 73.28 and current price 70.13. Many compare -1.36% and 1.55% before placing orders at 70.13 or 70.43.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) in the past year was 73.28. Within 58.97 - 73.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) over the year was 58.97. Comparing it with the current 70.13 and 58.97 - 73.28 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IHE stock split?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.05, and -0.36% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
69.69 70.20
년간 변동
58.97 73.28
이전 종가
69.05
시가
69.69
Bid
70.13
Ask
70.43
저가
69.69
고가
70.20
볼륨
22
일일 변동
1.56%
월 변동
-1.36%
6개월 변동
1.55%
년간 변동율
-0.36%
28 9월, 일요일