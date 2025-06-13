KotasyonBölümler
IHE: iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF

70.13 USD 1.08 (1.56%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IHE fiyatı bugün 1.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 69.69 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IHE stock price today?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) stock is priced at 70.13 today. It trades within 1.56%, yesterday's close was 69.05, and trading volume reached 22.

Does IHE stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF is currently valued at 70.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD.

How to buy IHE stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) shares at the current price of 70.13. Orders are usually placed near 70.13 or 70.43, while 22 and 0.63% show market activity.

How to invest into IHE stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.97 - 73.28 and current price 70.13. Many compare -1.36% and 1.55% before placing orders at 70.13 or 70.43.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) in the past year was 73.28. Within 58.97 - 73.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) over the year was 58.97. Comparing it with the current 70.13 and 58.97 - 73.28 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IHE stock split?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.05, and -0.36% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
69.69 70.20
Yıllık aralık
58.97 73.28
Önceki kapanış
69.05
Açılış
69.69
Satış
70.13
Alış
70.43
Düşük
69.69
Yüksek
70.20
Hacim
22
Günlük değişim
1.56%
Aylık değişim
-1.36%
6 aylık değişim
1.55%
Yıllık değişim
-0.36%
28 Eylül, Pazar