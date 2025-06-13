クォートセクション
通貨 / IHE
株に戻る

IHE: iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF

70.13 USD 1.08 (1.56%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IHEの今日の為替レートは、1.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.69の安値と70.20の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IHE News

よくあるご質問

What is IHE stock price today?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) stock is priced at 70.13 today. It trades within 1.56%, yesterday's close was 69.05, and trading volume reached 22.

Does IHE stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF is currently valued at 70.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD.

How to buy IHE stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) shares at the current price of 70.13. Orders are usually placed near 70.13 or 70.43, while 22 and 0.63% show market activity.

How to invest into IHE stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.97 - 73.28 and current price 70.13. Many compare -1.36% and 1.55% before placing orders at 70.13 or 70.43.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) in the past year was 73.28. Within 58.97 - 73.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) over the year was 58.97. Comparing it with the current 70.13 and 58.97 - 73.28 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IHE stock split?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.05, and -0.36% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
69.69 70.20
1年のレンジ
58.97 73.28
以前の終値
69.05
始値
69.69
買値
70.13
買値
70.43
安値
69.69
高値
70.20
出来高
22
1日の変化
1.56%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.36%
6ヶ月の変化
1.55%
1年の変化
-0.36%
28 9月, 日曜日