IHE: iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF

70.13 USD 1.08 (1.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IHE exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.69 and at a high of 70.20.

Follow iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

IHE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IHE stock price today?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) stock is priced at 70.13 today. It trades within 1.56%, yesterday's close was 69.05, and trading volume reached 22.

Does IHE stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF is currently valued at 70.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD.

How to buy IHE stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) shares at the current price of 70.13. Orders are usually placed near 70.13 or 70.43, while 22 and 0.63% show market activity.

How to invest into IHE stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.97 - 73.28 and current price 70.13. Many compare -1.36% and 1.55% before placing orders at 70.13 or 70.43.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) in the past year was 73.28. Within 58.97 - 73.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) over the year was 58.97. Comparing it with the current 70.13 and 58.97 - 73.28 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IHE stock split?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.05, and -0.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
69.69 70.20
Year Range
58.97 73.28
Previous Close
69.05
Open
69.69
Bid
70.13
Ask
70.43
Low
69.69
High
70.20
Volume
22
Daily Change
1.56%
Month Change
-1.36%
6 Months Change
1.55%
Year Change
-0.36%
28 September, Sunday