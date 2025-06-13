IHE: iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF
今日IHE汇率已更改1.56%。当日，交易品种以低点69.69和高点70.20进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
What is IHE stock price today?
iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) stock is priced at 70.13 today. It trades within 1.56%, yesterday's close was 69.05, and trading volume reached 22.
Does IHE stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF is currently valued at 70.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD.
How to buy IHE stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE) shares at the current price of 70.13. Orders are usually placed near 70.13 or 70.43, while 22 and 0.63% show market activity.
How to invest into IHE stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.97 - 73.28 and current price 70.13. Many compare -1.36% and 1.55% before placing orders at 70.13 or 70.43.
What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) in the past year was 73.28. Within 58.97 - 73.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.05 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) over the year was 58.97. Comparing it with the current 70.13 and 58.97 - 73.28 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IHE stock split?
iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.05, and -0.36% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 69.05
- 开盘价
- 69.69
- 卖价
- 70.13
- 买价
- 70.43
- 最低价
- 69.69
- 最高价
- 70.20
- 交易量
- 22
- 日变化
- 1.56%
- 月变化
- -1.36%
- 6个月变化
- 1.55%
- 年变化
- -0.36%