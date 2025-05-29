Moedas / ICU
ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
0.90 USD 0.04 (4.65%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ICU para hoje mudou para 4.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.86 e o mais alto foi 0.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
0.86 0.90
Faixa anual
0.31 4.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.86
- Open
- 0.86
- Bid
- 0.90
- Ask
- 1.20
- Low
- 0.86
- High
- 0.90
- Volume
- 707
- Mudança diária
- 4.65%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -44.79%
- Mudança anual
- -78.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh