ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
0.90 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ICU ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.87 e ad un massimo di 0.92.
Segui le dinamiche di SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.87 0.92
Intervallo Annuale
0.31 4.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.90
- Apertura
- 0.91
- Bid
- 0.90
- Ask
- 1.20
- Minimo
- 0.87
- Massimo
- 0.92
- Volume
- 534
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -44.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -78.62%
21 settembre, domenica