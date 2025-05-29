QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ICU
Tornare a Azioni

ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation

0.90 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ICU ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.87 e ad un massimo di 0.92.

Segui le dinamiche di SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.87 0.92
Intervallo Annuale
0.31 4.37
Chiusura Precedente
0.90
Apertura
0.91
Bid
0.90
Ask
1.20
Minimo
0.87
Massimo
0.92
Volume
534
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-3.23%
Variazione Semestrale
-44.79%
Variazione Annuale
-78.62%
21 settembre, domenica