ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
0.90 USD 0.04 (4.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ICUの今日の為替レートは、4.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.86の安値と0.90の高値で取引されました。
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ICU News
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Earnings call transcript: SeaStar Medical Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, net loss narrows
- SeaStar Medical reaches 60% enrollment milestone in AKI trial
- SeaStar Medical raises $4.4 million in registered direct offering
- SeaStar Medical reports positive early results from pediatric AKI therapy
- Texas children’s hospital joins QUELIMMUNE therapy users for rare AKI
- SeaStar Medical raises $4 million in at-market offering
- SeaStar Medical's QUELIMMUNE Wins Prestigious Award From The National Kidney Foundation, Former Winners Include Names Like Janssen, Merck and Otsuka - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- SeaStar Medical shareholders approve director elections and equity plan changes
- Medical Holding Corporation regains Nasdaq compliance
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI
- SeaStar’s QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half
- Neuman John buys SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares worth $14,396
- SeaStar's QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 6/26/25 - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge - Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- SeaStar Medical completes transactions to regain Nasdaq compliance
- SeaStar Medical Announces Two Feature Stories on QUELIMMUNE Adoption and Patient Testimonial of Life-Saving Therapy
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- SeaStar Medical stock plunges after pricing million public offering
- SeaStar Medical prices $4 million public offering at $0.65 per share
- DoD awards $2 million grant for burn treatment research to AREVA
- SeaStar Q1 Results: QUELIMMUNE Sales Up Fourfold Sequentially, Company Now Targeting Adult Market
1日のレンジ
0.86 0.90
1年のレンジ
0.31 4.37
- 以前の終値
- 0.86
- 始値
- 0.86
- 買値
- 0.90
- 買値
- 1.20
- 安値
- 0.86
- 高値
- 0.90
- 出来高
- 707
- 1日の変化
- 4.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -44.79%
- 1年の変化
- -78.62%
