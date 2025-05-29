Divisas / ICU
ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
0.86 USD 0.03 (3.37%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ICU de hoy ha cambiado un -3.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.93.
El tipo de cambio de ICU de hoy ha cambiado un -3.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.93.
ICU News
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Earnings call transcript: SeaStar Medical Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, net loss narrows
- SeaStar Medical reaches 60% enrollment milestone in AKI trial
- SeaStar Medical raises $4.4 million in registered direct offering
- SeaStar Medical reports positive early results from pediatric AKI therapy
- Texas children’s hospital joins QUELIMMUNE therapy users for rare AKI
- SeaStar Medical raises $4 million in at-market offering
- SeaStar Medical's QUELIMMUNE Wins Prestigious Award From The National Kidney Foundation, Former Winners Include Names Like Janssen, Merck and Otsuka - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- SeaStar Medical shareholders approve director elections and equity plan changes
- Medical Holding Corporation regains Nasdaq compliance
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI
- SeaStar’s QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half
- Neuman John buys SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares worth $14,396
- SeaStar's QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 6/26/25 - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge - Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- SeaStar Medical completes transactions to regain Nasdaq compliance
- SeaStar Medical Announces Two Feature Stories on QUELIMMUNE Adoption and Patient Testimonial of Life-Saving Therapy
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- SeaStar Medical stock plunges after pricing million public offering
- SeaStar Medical prices $4 million public offering at $0.65 per share
- DoD awards $2 million grant for burn treatment research to AREVA
- SeaStar Q1 Results: QUELIMMUNE Sales Up Fourfold Sequentially, Company Now Targeting Adult Market
Rango diario
0.85 0.93
Rango anual
0.31 4.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.89
- Open
- 0.90
- Bid
- 0.86
- Ask
- 1.16
- Low
- 0.85
- High
- 0.93
- Volumen
- 1.307 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.37%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -47.24%
- Cambio anual
- -79.57%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B