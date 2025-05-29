통화 / ICU
ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
0.90 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ICU 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.87이고 고가는 0.92이었습니다.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ICU News
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Earnings call transcript: SeaStar Medical Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, net loss narrows
- SeaStar Medical reaches 60% enrollment milestone in AKI trial
- SeaStar Medical raises $4.4 million in registered direct offering
- SeaStar Medical reports positive early results from pediatric AKI therapy
- Texas children’s hospital joins QUELIMMUNE therapy users for rare AKI
- SeaStar Medical raises $4 million in at-market offering
- SeaStar Medical's QUELIMMUNE Wins Prestigious Award From The National Kidney Foundation, Former Winners Include Names Like Janssen, Merck and Otsuka - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- SeaStar Medical shareholders approve director elections and equity plan changes
- Medical Holding Corporation regains Nasdaq compliance
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI
- SeaStar’s QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half
- Neuman John buys SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares worth $14,396
- SeaStar's QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 6/26/25 - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge - Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- SeaStar Medical completes transactions to regain Nasdaq compliance
- SeaStar Medical Announces Two Feature Stories on QUELIMMUNE Adoption and Patient Testimonial of Life-Saving Therapy
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- SeaStar Medical stock plunges after pricing million public offering
- SeaStar Medical prices $4 million public offering at $0.65 per share
- DoD awards $2 million grant for burn treatment research to AREVA
- SeaStar Q1 Results: QUELIMMUNE Sales Up Fourfold Sequentially, Company Now Targeting Adult Market
일일 변동 비율
0.87 0.92
년간 변동
0.31 4.37
- 이전 종가
- 0.90
- 시가
- 0.91
- Bid
- 0.90
- Ask
- 1.20
- 저가
- 0.87
- 고가
- 0.92
- 볼륨
- 534
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- -3.23%
- 6개월 변동
- -44.79%
- 년간 변동율
- -78.62%
20 9월, 토요일