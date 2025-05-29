货币 / ICU
ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
0.86 USD 0.03 (3.37%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ICU汇率已更改-3.37%。当日，交易品种以低点0.85和高点0.93进行交易。
关注SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ICU新闻
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Earnings call transcript: SeaStar Medical Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, net loss narrows
- SeaStar Medical reaches 60% enrollment milestone in AKI trial
- SeaStar Medical raises $4.4 million in registered direct offering
- SeaStar Medical reports positive early results from pediatric AKI therapy
- Texas children’s hospital joins QUELIMMUNE therapy users for rare AKI
- SeaStar Medical raises $4 million in at-market offering
- SeaStar Medical's QUELIMMUNE Wins Prestigious Award From The National Kidney Foundation, Former Winners Include Names Like Janssen, Merck and Otsuka - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- SeaStar Medical shareholders approve director elections and equity plan changes
- Medical Holding Corporation regains Nasdaq compliance
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI
- SeaStar’s QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half
- Neuman John buys SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares worth $14,396
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 6/26/25 - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge - Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- SeaStar Medical completes transactions to regain Nasdaq compliance
- SeaStar Medical Announces Two Feature Stories on QUELIMMUNE Adoption and Patient Testimonial of Life-Saving Therapy
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- SeaStar Medical stock plunges after pricing million public offering
- SeaStar Medical prices $4 million public offering at $0.65 per share
- DoD awards $2 million grant for burn treatment research to AREVA
- SeaStar Q1 Results: QUELIMMUNE Sales Up Fourfold Sequentially, Company Now Targeting Adult Market
日范围
0.85 0.93
年范围
0.31 4.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.89
- 开盘价
- 0.90
- 卖价
- 0.86
- 买价
- 1.16
- 最低价
- 0.85
- 最高价
- 0.93
- 交易量
- 1.307 K
- 日变化
- -3.37%
- 月变化
- -7.53%
- 6个月变化
- -47.24%
- 年变化
- -79.57%
