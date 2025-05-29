Währungen / ICU
ICU: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
0.88 USD 0.02 (2.22%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ICU hat sich für heute um -2.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.92 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ICU News
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Earnings call transcript: SeaStar Medical Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, net loss narrows
- SeaStar Medical reaches 60% enrollment milestone in AKI trial
- SeaStar Medical raises $4.4 million in registered direct offering
- SeaStar Medical reports positive early results from pediatric AKI therapy
- Texas children’s hospital joins QUELIMMUNE therapy users for rare AKI
- SeaStar Medical raises $4 million in at-market offering
- SeaStar Medical's QUELIMMUNE Wins Prestigious Award From The National Kidney Foundation, Former Winners Include Names Like Janssen, Merck and Otsuka - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- SeaStar Medical shareholders approve director elections and equity plan changes
- Medical Holding Corporation regains Nasdaq compliance
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI
- SeaStar’s QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half
- Neuman John buys SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares worth $14,396
- SeaStar's QUELIMMUNE Can Cut Pediatric Sepsis Deaths In Half - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW: SeaStar CMO And Pediatric Specialist Talk About Promising Therapy To Treat Pediatric AKI - SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 6/26/25 - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge - Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- SeaStar Medical completes transactions to regain Nasdaq compliance
- SeaStar Medical Announces Two Feature Stories on QUELIMMUNE Adoption and Patient Testimonial of Life-Saving Therapy
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- SeaStar Medical stock plunges after pricing million public offering
- SeaStar Medical prices $4 million public offering at $0.65 per share
- DoD awards $2 million grant for burn treatment research to AREVA
- SeaStar Q1 Results: QUELIMMUNE Sales Up Fourfold Sequentially, Company Now Targeting Adult Market
Tagesspanne
0.88 0.92
Jahresspanne
0.31 4.37
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.90
- Eröffnung
- 0.91
- Bid
- 0.88
- Ask
- 1.18
- Tief
- 0.88
- Hoch
- 0.92
- Volumen
- 380
- Tagesänderung
- -2.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.38%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -46.01%
- Jahresänderung
- -79.10%
