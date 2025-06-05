Moedas / HR
HR: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
18.01 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HR para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.88 e o mais alto foi 18.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
17.88 18.09
Faixa anual
14.09 18.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.95
- Open
- 17.97
- Bid
- 18.01
- Ask
- 18.31
- Low
- 17.88
- High
- 18.09
- Volume
- 318
- Mudança diária
- 0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.94%
- Mudança anual
- -0.33%
