HR: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
18.07 USD 0.12 (0.67%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HR hat sich für heute um 0.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.30 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
17.88 18.30
Jahresspanne
14.09 18.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.95
- Eröffnung
- 17.97
- Bid
- 18.07
- Ask
- 18.37
- Tief
- 17.88
- Hoch
- 18.30
- Volumen
- 4.987 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.67%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.33%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.29%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.00%
