KurseKategorien
Währungen / HR
Zurück zum Aktien

HR: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

18.07 USD 0.12 (0.67%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HR hat sich für heute um 0.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.30 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HR News

Tagesspanne
17.88 18.30
Jahresspanne
14.09 18.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
17.95
Eröffnung
17.97
Bid
18.07
Ask
18.37
Tief
17.88
Hoch
18.30
Volumen
4.987 K
Tagesänderung
0.67%
Monatsänderung
4.33%
6-Monatsänderung
6.29%
Jahresänderung
0.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K