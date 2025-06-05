通貨 / HR
HR: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
18.07 USD 0.12 (0.67%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HRの今日の為替レートは、0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.88の安値と18.30の高値で取引されました。
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HR News
- Workday has just drawn an activist investor. Is it the catalyst the workplace-software stock needs?
- レイモンド・ジェームズ、ヘルスピークをアップグレード、ヘルスケア・リアルティをアンダーパフォームに格下げ
- Raymond James upgrades Healthpeak, downgrades Healthcare Realty to Underperform
- レイモンド・ジェームズ、ヘルスケア・リアルティ・トラストを「アンダーパフォーム」に格下げ
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock downgraded to Underperform by Raymond James
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock upgraded by Scotiabank on growth outlook
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- Healthcare Realty HR Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Healthcare RT earnings missed by $0.37, revenue fell short of estimates
- Healthcare Realty Q2 2025 presentation: Unveils ’Healthcare Realty 2.0’ strategic plan
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- The D.E.I. Industry, Scorned by the White House, Turns to ‘Safer’ Topics
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Your Job Interviewer Is Not a Person. It’s A.I.
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Healthcare Realty Trust Stock: Yield Looks Tempting, But Wait For Execution (NYSE:HR)
- Ticking Time Bombs? 1 BDC And 1 REIT With Dividends At Risk
- Healthcare Realty Announces Reduction in Size of Board of Directors
- Healthcare Realty Trust reduces board size from 12 to 7 members
- Harbor AlphaEdge Next Generation REITs ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- HealthCare Realty Trust Incorporated: Navigating Portfolio Reshaping; Patience Advised
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $14.11
1日のレンジ
17.88 18.30
1年のレンジ
14.09 18.82
- 以前の終値
- 17.95
- 始値
- 17.97
- 買値
- 18.07
- 買値
- 18.37
- 安値
- 17.88
- 高値
- 18.30
- 出来高
- 4.987 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.29%
- 1年の変化
- 0.00%
