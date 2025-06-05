Valute / HR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HR: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
18.11 USD 0.04 (0.22%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HR ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.95 e ad un massimo di 18.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HR News
- Workday has just drawn an activist investor. Is it the catalyst the workplace-software stock needs?
- Raymond James promuove Healthpeak e declassa Healthcare Realty a Underperform
- Raymond James upgrades Healthpeak, downgrades Healthcare Realty to Underperform
- Healthcare Realty Trust: azioni declassate a Underperform da Raymond James
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock downgraded to Underperform by Raymond James
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock upgraded by Scotiabank on growth outlook
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- Healthcare Realty HR Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Healthcare RT earnings missed by $0.37, revenue fell short of estimates
- Healthcare Realty Q2 2025 presentation: Unveils ’Healthcare Realty 2.0’ strategic plan
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- The D.E.I. Industry, Scorned by the White House, Turns to ‘Safer’ Topics
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Your Job Interviewer Is Not a Person. It’s A.I.
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Healthcare Realty Trust Stock: Yield Looks Tempting, But Wait For Execution (NYSE:HR)
- Ticking Time Bombs? 1 BDC And 1 REIT With Dividends At Risk
- Healthcare Realty Announces Reduction in Size of Board of Directors
- Healthcare Realty Trust reduces board size from 12 to 7 members
- Harbor AlphaEdge Next Generation REITs ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- HealthCare Realty Trust Incorporated: Navigating Portfolio Reshaping; Patience Advised
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $14.11
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.95 18.24
Intervallo Annuale
14.09 18.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.07
- Apertura
- 18.05
- Bid
- 18.11
- Ask
- 18.41
- Minimo
- 17.95
- Massimo
- 18.24
- Volume
- 3.778 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.22%
20 settembre, sabato