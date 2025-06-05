QuotazioniSezioni
HR: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

18.11 USD 0.04 (0.22%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HR ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.95 e ad un massimo di 18.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.95 18.24
Intervallo Annuale
14.09 18.82
Chiusura Precedente
18.07
Apertura
18.05
Bid
18.11
Ask
18.41
Minimo
17.95
Massimo
18.24
Volume
3.778 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.22%
Variazione Mensile
4.56%
Variazione Semestrale
6.53%
Variazione Annuale
0.22%
20 settembre, sabato