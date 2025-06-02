货币 / HR
HR: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
17.97 USD 0.21 (1.18%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HR汇率已更改1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点17.79和高点18.04进行交易。
关注Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HR新闻
- Workday has just drawn an activist investor. Is it the catalyst the workplace-software stock needs?
- Raymond James upgrades Healthpeak, downgrades Healthcare Realty to Underperform
- Raymond James将Healthcare Realty Trust股票评级下调至"表现不佳"
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock downgraded to Underperform by Raymond James
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock upgraded by Scotiabank on growth outlook
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- Healthcare Realty HR Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Healthcare RT earnings missed by $0.37, revenue fell short of estimates
- Healthcare Realty Q2 2025 presentation: Unveils ’Healthcare Realty 2.0’ strategic plan
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- The D.E.I. Industry, Scorned by the White House, Turns to ‘Safer’ Topics
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Your Job Interviewer Is Not a Person. It’s A.I.
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Healthcare Realty Trust Stock: Yield Looks Tempting, But Wait For Execution (NYSE:HR)
- Ticking Time Bombs? 1 BDC And 1 REIT With Dividends At Risk
- Healthcare Realty Announces Reduction in Size of Board of Directors
- Healthcare Realty Trust reduces board size from 12 to 7 members
- Harbor AlphaEdge Next Generation REITs ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- HealthCare Realty Trust Incorporated: Navigating Portfolio Reshaping; Patience Advised
- Healthcare Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $14.11
- Healthpeak Properties: Trading Near Decade Lows (NYSE:DOC)
日范围
17.79 18.04
年范围
14.09 18.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.76
- 开盘价
- 17.88
- 卖价
- 17.97
- 买价
- 18.27
- 最低价
- 17.79
- 最高价
- 18.04
- 交易量
- 837
- 日变化
- 1.18%
- 月变化
- 3.75%
- 6个月变化
- 5.71%
- 年变化
- -0.55%
