HPP: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
2.79 USD 0.01 (0.36%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HPP para hoje mudou para 0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.77 e o mais alto foi 2.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.77 2.85
Faixa anual
1.78 5.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.78
- Open
- 2.78
- Bid
- 2.79
- Ask
- 3.09
- Low
- 2.77
- High
- 2.85
- Volume
- 894
- Mudança diária
- 0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.00%
- Mudança anual
- -40.76%
