HPP: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

2.78 USD 0.08 (2.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HPP ha avuto una variazione del -2.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.72 e ad un massimo di 2.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.72 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
1.78 5.03
Chiusura Precedente
2.86
Apertura
2.86
Bid
2.78
Ask
3.08
Minimo
2.72
Massimo
2.86
Volume
5.231 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.80%
Variazione Mensile
2.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.33%
Variazione Annuale
-40.98%
