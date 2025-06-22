Valute / HPP
HPP: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
2.78 USD 0.08 (2.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HPP ha avuto una variazione del -2.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.72 e ad un massimo di 2.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.72 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
1.78 5.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.86
- Apertura
- 2.86
- Bid
- 2.78
- Ask
- 3.08
- Minimo
- 2.72
- Massimo
- 2.86
- Volume
- 5.231 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.98%
20 settembre, sabato