クォートセクション
通貨 / HPP
株に戻る

HPP: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

2.86 USD 0.08 (2.88%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HPPの今日の為替レートは、2.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.77の安値と2.86の高値で取引されました。

Hudson Pacific Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HPP News

1日のレンジ
2.77 2.86
1年のレンジ
1.78 5.03
以前の終値
2.78
始値
2.78
買値
2.86
買値
3.16
安値
2.77
高値
2.86
出来高
3.032 K
1日の変化
2.88%
1ヶ月の変化
5.93%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.67%
1年の変化
-39.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K