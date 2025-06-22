通貨 / HPP
HPP: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
2.86 USD 0.08 (2.88%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HPPの今日の為替レートは、2.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.77の安値と2.86の高値で取引されました。
Hudson Pacific Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.77 2.86
1年のレンジ
1.78 5.03
- 以前の終値
- 2.78
- 始値
- 2.78
- 買値
- 2.86
- 買値
- 3.16
- 安値
- 2.77
- 高値
- 2.86
- 出来高
- 3.032 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.67%
- 1年の変化
- -39.28%
