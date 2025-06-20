Currencies / HPP
HPP: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
2.87 USD 0.01 (0.35%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HPP exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.83 and at a high of 2.90.
Follow Hudson Pacific Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HPP News
- Hudson Pacific amends credit facility, boosts borrowing capacity
- Hudson Pacific Properties appoints Ritson Ferguson to board, Mark Linehan retires
- Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:HPP)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Hudson Pacific (HPP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Hudson Pacific Q2 2025 sees stock rise 4.56%
- Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Hudson Pacific Properties Q2 2025 slides reveal widening losses amid leasing gains
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Public Storage (PSA) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Healthpeak (DOC) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- Double-Checking The Credit Rating (Part 3): Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)
- Volatile Quarter, But Fallen Angels Still On Top YTD
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- Republicans, Democrats start gaming out Trump’s tax-cut bill hit to 2026 elections
- Hudson Pacific Properties reduces board size to 8 members
- The Bulls Are Back
- Hudson Pacific Properties price target lowered to $4.75 at BTIG
- Hudson Pacific stock price target cut to $4.75 at BTIG on equity dilution
- Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump In June - Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Hudson Pacific Properties downgraded to B+ by Fitch on weak metrics
Daily Range
2.83 2.90
Year Range
1.78 5.03
- Previous Close
- 2.88
- Open
- 2.90
- Bid
- 2.87
- Ask
- 3.17
- Low
- 2.83
- High
- 2.90
- Volume
- 2.237 K
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- 6.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.33%
- Year Change
- -39.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%