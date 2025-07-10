Moedas / HP
HP: Helmerich & Payne Inc
20.89 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HP para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.78 e o mais alto foi 21.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Helmerich & Payne Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HP Notícias
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Transocean, Helmerich & Payne and Precision Drilling
- What Makes These 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks Worth Watching?
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Dell shares slip premarket after surprise resignation of CFO Yvonne McGill
- Dell stock price target raised to $155 from $145 at UBS on AI momentum
- Dell lifts annual forecasts on AI server sales boom
- UBS raises HP stock price target to $29 on solid PC demand
- Trading Day: Nvidia beats but shares retreat
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Helmerich & Payne stock price target raised to $27 by TD Cowen
- Helmerich & Payne Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Helmerich & Payne Q3 2025 sees earnings beat, stock surges
- Helmerich & Payne Q3 2025 slides: Strong margins amid debt reduction focus
- Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Helmerich & Payne (HP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Noble Corporation PLC (NE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Transocean (RIG) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- These 2 Dividend Stocks Are So Cheap, It's Almost Embarrassing
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
- Earnings Preview: Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
- My Favorite Place To Buy Stocks - And It's Not Even Close
- Helmerich & Payne: Growth Prospects Are Still Rosy Despite The Challenges
Faixa diária
20.78 21.14
Faixa anual
14.65 37.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.88
- Open
- 21.03
- Bid
- 20.89
- Ask
- 21.19
- Low
- 20.78
- High
- 21.14
- Volume
- 356
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -19.47%
- Mudança anual
- -31.06%
