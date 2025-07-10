Divisas / HP
HP: Helmerich & Payne Inc
20.88 USD 0.90 (4.13%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HP de hoy ha cambiado un -4.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.81.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Helmerich & Payne Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
20.56 21.81
Rango anual
14.65 37.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 21.78
- Open
- 21.69
- Bid
- 20.88
- Ask
- 21.18
- Low
- 20.56
- High
- 21.81
- Volumen
- 1.450 K
- Cambio diario
- -4.13%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -19.51%
- Cambio anual
- -31.09%
