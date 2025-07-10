CotizacionesSecciones
HP: Helmerich & Payne Inc

20.88 USD 0.90 (4.13%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HP de hoy ha cambiado un -4.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.81.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Helmerich & Payne Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
20.56 21.81
Rango anual
14.65 37.46
Cierres anteriores
21.78
Open
21.69
Bid
20.88
Ask
21.18
Low
20.56
High
21.81
Volumen
1.450 K
Cambio diario
-4.13%
Cambio mensual
-0.29%
Cambio a 6 meses
-19.51%
Cambio anual
-31.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B