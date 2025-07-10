通貨 / HP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HP: Helmerich & Payne Inc
21.24 USD 0.36 (1.72%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HPの今日の為替レートは、1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.78の安値と21.27の高値で取引されました。
Helmerich & Payne Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HP News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Transocean, Helmerich & Payne and Precision Drilling
- What Makes These 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks Worth Watching?
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Dell shares slip premarket after surprise resignation of CFO Yvonne McGill
- Dell stock price target raised to $155 from $145 at UBS on AI momentum
- Dell lifts annual forecasts on AI server sales boom
- UBS raises HP stock price target to $29 on solid PC demand
- Trading Day: Nvidia beats but shares retreat
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Helmerich & Payne stock price target raised to $27 by TD Cowen
- Helmerich & Payne Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Helmerich & Payne Q3 2025 sees earnings beat, stock surges
- Helmerich & Payne Q3 2025 slides: Strong margins amid debt reduction focus
- Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Helmerich & Payne (HP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Noble Corporation PLC (NE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Transocean (RIG) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- These 2 Dividend Stocks Are So Cheap, It's Almost Embarrassing
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
- Earnings Preview: Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
- My Favorite Place To Buy Stocks - And It's Not Even Close
- Helmerich & Payne: Growth Prospects Are Still Rosy Despite The Challenges
1日のレンジ
20.78 21.27
1年のレンジ
14.65 37.46
- 以前の終値
- 20.88
- 始値
- 21.03
- 買値
- 21.24
- 買値
- 21.54
- 安値
- 20.78
- 高値
- 21.27
- 出来高
- 1.772 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.12%
- 1年の変化
- -29.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K