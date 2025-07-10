QuotazioniSezioni
HP: Helmerich & Payne Inc

20.54 USD 0.70 (3.30%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HP ha avuto una variazione del -3.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.32 e ad un massimo di 21.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Helmerich & Payne Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.32 21.14
Intervallo Annuale
14.65 37.46
Chiusura Precedente
21.24
Apertura
21.12
Bid
20.54
Ask
20.84
Minimo
20.32
Massimo
21.14
Volume
2.226 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.30%
Variazione Mensile
-1.91%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.82%
Variazione Annuale
-32.21%
