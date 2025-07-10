Valute / HP
HP: Helmerich & Payne Inc
20.54 USD 0.70 (3.30%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HP ha avuto una variazione del -3.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.32 e ad un massimo di 21.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Helmerich & Payne Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.32 21.14
Intervallo Annuale
14.65 37.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.24
- Apertura
- 21.12
- Bid
- 20.54
- Ask
- 20.84
- Minimo
- 20.32
- Massimo
- 21.14
- Volume
- 2.226 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.21%
20 settembre, sabato