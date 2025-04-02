Moedas / HGV
HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
44.75 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HGV para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.50 e o mais alto foi 45.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HGV Notícias
- Apollo affiliates to sell 7 million shares of Hilton Grand Vacations
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Hilton Grand (HGV) Q2 Revenue Misses 8%
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Marriott International (MAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 49.27 USD
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock price target raised to $73 by Mizuho
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Valuation/Fundamentals Signal Buy, Technical Warrant Caution (HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 47.26 USD
- A new ultra-luxury hotel is coming to the Nordics
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 45.12 USD
- Hilton Grand Vacations completes $300 million timeshare loan securitization
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock: Attractive Despite Aggressive Financial Policy (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock rating reiterated by JMP on strong outlook
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of Nation’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Climbs On Q1 Earnings, Company Takes Steps To Maintain 'Good Momentum' In Face Of 'Increased Uncertainty' - Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock jumps on guidance despite Q1 miss
- Hilton Grand Vacations downgraded by S&P due to high leverage, share repurchases
Faixa diária
44.50 45.14
Faixa anual
30.59 52.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.74
- Open
- 45.06
- Bid
- 44.75
- Ask
- 45.05
- Low
- 44.50
- High
- 45.14
- Volume
- 58
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.52%
- Mudança anual
- 23.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh