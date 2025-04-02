货币 / HGV
HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
45.44 USD 0.09 (0.20%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HGV汇率已更改-0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点44.77和高点45.71进行交易。
关注Hilton Grand Vacations Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HGV新闻
- Apollo affiliates to sell 7 million shares of Hilton Grand Vacations
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Hilton Grand (HGV) Q2 Revenue Misses 8%
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Marriott International (MAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 49.27 USD
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock price target raised to $73 by Mizuho
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Valuation/Fundamentals Signal Buy, Technical Warrant Caution (HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 47.26 USD
- A new ultra-luxury hotel is coming to the Nordics
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 45.12 USD
- Hilton Grand Vacations completes $300 million timeshare loan securitization
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock: Attractive Despite Aggressive Financial Policy (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock rating reiterated by JMP on strong outlook
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of Nation’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Climbs On Q1 Earnings, Company Takes Steps To Maintain 'Good Momentum' In Face Of 'Increased Uncertainty' - Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock jumps on guidance despite Q1 miss
- Hilton Grand Vacations downgraded by S&P due to high leverage, share repurchases
日范围
44.77 45.71
年范围
30.59 52.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.53
- 开盘价
- 45.70
- 卖价
- 45.44
- 买价
- 45.74
- 最低价
- 44.77
- 最高价
- 45.71
- 交易量
- 1.347 K
- 日变化
- -0.20%
- 月变化
- -2.66%
- 6个月变化
- 22.38%
- 年变化
- 25.84%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值