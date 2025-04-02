Divisas / HGV
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
44.74 USD 0.70 (1.54%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HGV de hoy ha cambiado un -1.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.22, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HGV News
- Apollo affiliates to sell 7 million shares of Hilton Grand Vacations
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Hilton Grand (HGV) Q2 Revenue Misses 8%
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Marriott International (MAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 49.27 USD
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock price target raised to $73 by Mizuho
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Valuation/Fundamentals Signal Buy, Technical Warrant Caution (HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 47.26 USD
- A new ultra-luxury hotel is coming to the Nordics
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 45.12 USD
- Hilton Grand Vacations completes $300 million timeshare loan securitization
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock: Attractive Despite Aggressive Financial Policy (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock rating reiterated by JMP on strong outlook
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of Nation’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Climbs On Q1 Earnings, Company Takes Steps To Maintain 'Good Momentum' In Face Of 'Increased Uncertainty' - Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock jumps on guidance despite Q1 miss
- Hilton Grand Vacations downgraded by S&P due to high leverage, share repurchases
Rango diario
44.22 46.37
Rango anual
30.59 52.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 45.44
- Open
- 45.47
- Bid
- 44.74
- Ask
- 45.04
- Low
- 44.22
- High
- 46.37
- Volumen
- 1.312 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.54%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.50%
- Cambio anual
- 23.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B