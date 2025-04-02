QuotesSections
Currencies / HGV
Back to US Stock Market

HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

45.22 USD 0.31 (0.68%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HGV exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.87 and at a high of 45.32.

Follow Hilton Grand Vacations Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HGV News

Daily Range
44.87 45.32
Year Range
30.59 52.08
Previous Close
45.53
Open
44.90
Bid
45.22
Ask
45.52
Low
44.87
High
45.32
Volume
451
Daily Change
-0.68%
Month Change
-3.13%
6 Months Change
21.79%
Year Change
25.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%