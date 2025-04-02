Currencies / HGV
HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
45.22 USD 0.31 (0.68%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HGV exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.87 and at a high of 45.32.
Follow Hilton Grand Vacations Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HGV News
- Apollo affiliates to sell 7 million shares of Hilton Grand Vacations
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Hilton Grand (HGV) Q2 Revenue Misses 8%
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Marriott International (MAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 49.27 USD
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock price target raised to $73 by Mizuho
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Valuation/Fundamentals Signal Buy, Technical Warrant Caution (HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 47.26 USD
- A new ultra-luxury hotel is coming to the Nordics
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 45.12 USD
- Hilton Grand Vacations completes $300 million timeshare loan securitization
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock: Attractive Despite Aggressive Financial Policy (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock rating reiterated by JMP on strong outlook
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of Nation’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Climbs On Q1 Earnings, Company Takes Steps To Maintain 'Good Momentum' In Face Of 'Increased Uncertainty' - Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock jumps on guidance despite Q1 miss
- Hilton Grand Vacations downgraded by S&P due to high leverage, share repurchases
Daily Range
44.87 45.32
Year Range
30.59 52.08
- Previous Close
- 45.53
- Open
- 44.90
- Bid
- 45.22
- Ask
- 45.52
- Low
- 44.87
- High
- 45.32
- Volume
- 451
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- -3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.79%
- Year Change
- 25.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%