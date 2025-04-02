KurseKategorien
Währungen / HGV
Zurück zum Aktien

HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

44.86 USD 0.12 (0.27%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HGV hat sich für heute um 0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 45.47 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Hilton Grand Vacations Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HGV News

Tagesspanne
44.50 45.47
Jahresspanne
30.59 52.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
44.74
Eröffnung
45.06
Bid
44.86
Ask
45.16
Tief
44.50
Hoch
45.47
Volumen
1.473 K
Tagesänderung
0.27%
Monatsänderung
-3.90%
6-Monatsänderung
20.82%
Jahresänderung
24.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K