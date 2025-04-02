Währungen / HGV
HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
44.86 USD 0.12 (0.27%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HGV hat sich für heute um 0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 45.47 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hilton Grand Vacations Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HGV News
Tagesspanne
44.50 45.47
Jahresspanne
30.59 52.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 44.74
- Eröffnung
- 45.06
- Bid
- 44.86
- Ask
- 45.16
- Tief
- 44.50
- Hoch
- 45.47
- Volumen
- 1.473 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.27%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.82%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.23%
