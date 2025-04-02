QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HGV
Tornare a Azioni

HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

44.53 USD 0.33 (0.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HGV ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.00 e ad un massimo di 44.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HGV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.00 44.98
Intervallo Annuale
30.59 52.08
Chiusura Precedente
44.86
Apertura
44.96
Bid
44.53
Ask
44.83
Minimo
44.00
Massimo
44.98
Volume
1.631 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.74%
Variazione Mensile
-4.61%
Variazione Semestrale
19.93%
Variazione Annuale
23.32%
20 settembre, sabato