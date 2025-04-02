Valute / HGV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HGV: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
44.53 USD 0.33 (0.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HGV ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.00 e ad un massimo di 44.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HGV News
- Apollo affiliates to sell 7 million shares of Hilton Grand Vacations
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Hilton Grand (HGV) Q2 Revenue Misses 8%
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Marriott International (MAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 49.27 USD
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock price target raised to $73 by Mizuho
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Valuation/Fundamentals Signal Buy, Technical Warrant Caution (HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 47.26 USD
- A new ultra-luxury hotel is coming to the Nordics
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock hits 52-week high at 45.12 USD
- Hilton Grand Vacations completes $300 million timeshare loan securitization
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock: Attractive Despite Aggressive Financial Policy (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock rating reiterated by JMP on strong outlook
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of Nation’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek
- Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Climbs On Q1 Earnings, Company Takes Steps To Maintain 'Good Momentum' In Face Of 'Increased Uncertainty' - Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
- Hilton Grand Vacations stock jumps on guidance despite Q1 miss
- Hilton Grand Vacations downgraded by S&P due to high leverage, share repurchases
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.00 44.98
Intervallo Annuale
30.59 52.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.86
- Apertura
- 44.96
- Bid
- 44.53
- Ask
- 44.83
- Minimo
- 44.00
- Massimo
- 44.98
- Volume
- 1.631 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.32%
20 settembre, sabato