HFWA: Heritage Financial Corporation
24.75 USD 0.51 (2.10%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HFWA para hoje mudou para 2.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.25 e o mais alto foi 24.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Heritage Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFWA Notícias
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Here's Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Heritage Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HFWA)
- Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Heritage Financial reports Q2 2025 earnings of $12.2 million
- Heritage Financial Q2 2025 slides: Profitability challenges persist despite strategic initiatives
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Heritage Financial Co earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Can Heritage Financial (HFWA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
- Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Faixa diária
24.25 24.85
Faixa anual
19.84 27.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.24
- Open
- 24.34
- Bid
- 24.75
- Ask
- 25.05
- Low
- 24.25
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 113
- Mudança diária
- 2.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.28%
- Mudança anual
- 15.17%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh