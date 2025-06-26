QuotazioniSezioni
HFWA: Heritage Financial Corporation

24.77 USD 0.42 (1.67%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HFWA ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.75 e ad un massimo di 25.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Heritage Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.75 25.11
Intervallo Annuale
19.84 27.58
Chiusura Precedente
25.19
Apertura
25.11
Bid
24.77
Ask
25.07
Minimo
24.75
Massimo
25.11
Volume
755
Variazione giornaliera
-1.67%
Variazione Mensile
3.12%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.20%
Variazione Annuale
15.26%
