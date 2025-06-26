Valute / HFWA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HFWA: Heritage Financial Corporation
24.77 USD 0.42 (1.67%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HFWA ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.75 e ad un massimo di 25.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Heritage Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFWA News
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Here's Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Heritage Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HFWA)
- Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Heritage Financial reports Q2 2025 earnings of $12.2 million
- Heritage Financial Q2 2025 slides: Profitability challenges persist despite strategic initiatives
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Heritage Financial Co earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Can Heritage Financial (HFWA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
- Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.75 25.11
Intervallo Annuale
19.84 27.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.19
- Apertura
- 25.11
- Bid
- 24.77
- Ask
- 25.07
- Minimo
- 24.75
- Massimo
- 25.11
- Volume
- 755
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.26%
20 settembre, sabato