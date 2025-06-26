통화 / HFWA
HFWA: Heritage Financial Corporation
24.77 USD 0.42 (1.67%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HFWA 환율이 오늘 -1.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.75이고 고가는 25.11이었습니다.
Heritage Financial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFWA News
일일 변동 비율
24.75 25.11
년간 변동
19.84 27.58
- 이전 종가
- 25.19
- 시가
- 25.11
- Bid
- 24.77
- Ask
- 25.07
- 저가
- 24.75
- 고가
- 25.11
- 볼륨
- 755
- 일일 변동
- -1.67%
- 월 변동
- 3.12%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.20%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.26%
20 9월, 토요일