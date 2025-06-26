通貨 / HFWA
HFWA: Heritage Financial Corporation
25.19 USD 0.95 (3.92%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HFWAの今日の為替レートは、3.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.25の安値と25.19の高値で取引されました。
Heritage Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HFWA News
1日のレンジ
24.25 25.19
1年のレンジ
19.84 27.58
- 以前の終値
- 24.24
- 始値
- 24.34
- 買値
- 25.19
- 買値
- 25.49
- 安値
- 24.25
- 高値
- 25.19
- 出来高
- 380
- 1日の変化
- 3.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.49%
- 1年の変化
- 17.22%
