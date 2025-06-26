クォートセクション
通貨 / HFWA
HFWA: Heritage Financial Corporation

25.19 USD 0.95 (3.92%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HFWAの今日の為替レートは、3.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.25の安値と25.19の高値で取引されました。

Heritage Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.25 25.19
1年のレンジ
19.84 27.58
以前の終値
24.24
始値
24.34
買値
25.19
買値
25.49
安値
24.25
高値
25.19
出来高
380
1日の変化
3.92%
1ヶ月の変化
4.87%
6ヶ月の変化
1.49%
1年の変化
17.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K