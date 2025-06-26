Devises / HFWA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HFWA: Heritage Financial Corporation
24.77 USD 0.42 (1.67%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HFWA a changé de -1.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.75 et à un maximum de 25.11.
Suivez la dynamique Heritage Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFWA Nouvelles
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Here's Why Heritage Financial (HFWA) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Heritage Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HFWA)
- Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Heritage Financial reports Q2 2025 earnings of $12.2 million
- Heritage Financial Q2 2025 slides: Profitability challenges persist despite strategic initiatives
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Heritage Financial Co earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Can Heritage Financial (HFWA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
- Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Range quotidien
24.75 25.11
Range Annuel
19.84 27.58
- Clôture Précédente
- 25.19
- Ouverture
- 25.11
- Bid
- 24.77
- Ask
- 25.07
- Plus Bas
- 24.75
- Plus Haut
- 25.11
- Volume
- 755
- Changement quotidien
- -1.67%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.12%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.20%
- Changement Annuel
- 15.26%
20 septembre, samedi