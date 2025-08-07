Moedas / GRPN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GRPN: Groupon Inc
21.91 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GRPN para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.88 e o mais alto foi 22.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Groupon Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRPN Notícias
- Darden Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top, Stock Down
- Groupon Stock: A Punt On Merchant Sustainability (NASDAQ:GRPN)
- Groupon (GRPN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Is Groupon (GRPN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Down 19.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Groupon (GRPN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Groupon Stock: A Lot Is Moving In The Right Direction (NASDAQ:GRPN)
- Chipotle to Debut in Asia With SPC Group to Expand Global Footprint
- Investors Heavily Search Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): Here is What You Need to Know
- Here's Why Cheesecake Factory Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in BJRI Stock Right Now
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Groupon (GRPN): Should You Buy?
- Has Groupon (GRPN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Williams-Sonoma Expands Rejuvenation Brand With Nashville Opening
- Wall Street Analysts Think Groupon (GRPN) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Groupon (GRPN) This Year?
- 5 Stocks in QQQ ETF That Drove Nasdaq's Record Closing High
- Company News for Aug 8, 2025
- Groupon (GRPN) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Groupon stock hits 52-week high at 41.39 USD
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Groupon earnings beat by $0.50, revenue topped estimates
Faixa diária
21.88 22.37
Faixa anual
7.75 41.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.91
- Open
- 22.14
- Bid
- 21.91
- Ask
- 22.21
- Low
- 21.88
- High
- 22.37
- Volume
- 945
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -15.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.17%
- Mudança anual
- 124.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh