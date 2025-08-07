QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GRPN
GRPN: Groupon Inc

22.52 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GRPN ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.20 e ad un massimo di 23.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Groupon Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.20 23.16
Intervallo Annuale
7.75 41.25
Chiusura Precedente
22.42
Apertura
22.55
Bid
22.52
Ask
22.82
Minimo
22.20
Massimo
23.16
Volume
2.730 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.45%
Variazione Mensile
-12.92%
Variazione Semestrale
20.43%
Variazione Annuale
131.21%
20 settembre, sabato