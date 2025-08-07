Valute / GRPN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GRPN: Groupon Inc
22.52 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GRPN ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.20 e ad un massimo di 23.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Groupon Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRPN News
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Groupon (GRPN): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Cracker Barrel Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
- Darden Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top, Stock Down
- Groupon Stock: A Punt On Merchant Sustainability (NASDAQ:GRPN)
- Groupon (GRPN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Is Groupon (GRPN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Down 19.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Groupon (GRPN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Groupon Stock: A Lot Is Moving In The Right Direction (NASDAQ:GRPN)
- Chipotle to Debut in Asia With SPC Group to Expand Global Footprint
- Investors Heavily Search Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): Here is What You Need to Know
- Here's Why Cheesecake Factory Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in BJRI Stock Right Now
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Groupon (GRPN): Should You Buy?
- Has Groupon (GRPN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Williams-Sonoma Expands Rejuvenation Brand With Nashville Opening
- Wall Street Analysts Think Groupon (GRPN) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Groupon (GRPN) This Year?
- 5 Stocks in QQQ ETF That Drove Nasdaq's Record Closing High
- Company News for Aug 8, 2025
- Groupon (GRPN) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Groupon stock hits 52-week high at 41.39 USD
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.20 23.16
Intervallo Annuale
7.75 41.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.42
- Apertura
- 22.55
- Bid
- 22.52
- Ask
- 22.82
- Minimo
- 22.20
- Massimo
- 23.16
- Volume
- 2.730 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 131.21%
20 settembre, sabato