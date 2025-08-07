통화 / GRPN
GRPN: Groupon Inc
22.52 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GRPN 환율이 오늘 0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.20이고 고가는 23.16이었습니다.
Groupon Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
22.20 23.16
년간 변동
7.75 41.25
- 이전 종가
- 22.42
- 시가
- 22.55
- Bid
- 22.52
- Ask
- 22.82
- 저가
- 22.20
- 고가
- 23.16
- 볼륨
- 2.730 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.45%
- 월 변동
- -12.92%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 131.21%
20 9월, 토요일