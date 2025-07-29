Currencies / GRPN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRPN: Groupon Inc
22.28 USD 0.25 (1.11%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRPN exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.16 and at a high of 22.72.
Follow Groupon Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRPN News
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Groupon Stock: A Lot Is Moving In The Right Direction (NASDAQ:GRPN)
- Chipotle to Debut in Asia With SPC Group to Expand Global Footprint
- Investors Heavily Search Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): Here is What You Need to Know
- Here's Why Cheesecake Factory Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in BJRI Stock Right Now
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Groupon (GRPN): Should You Buy?
- Has Groupon (GRPN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Williams-Sonoma Expands Rejuvenation Brand With Nashville Opening
- Wall Street Analysts Think Groupon (GRPN) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Groupon (GRPN) This Year?
- 5 Stocks in QQQ ETF That Drove Nasdaq's Record Closing High
- Company News for Aug 8, 2025
- Groupon (GRPN) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Groupon stock hits 52-week high at 41.39 USD
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Groupon earnings beat by $0.50, revenue topped estimates
- Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Groupon (GRPN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- MercadoLibre Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Here's Why Groupon (GRPN) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Is Maplebear Inc. (CART) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Daily Range
22.16 22.72
Year Range
7.75 41.25
- Previous Close
- 22.53
- Open
- 22.65
- Bid
- 22.28
- Ask
- 22.58
- Low
- 22.16
- High
- 22.72
- Volume
- 2.380 K
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- -13.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.14%
- Year Change
- 128.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%