GRC: Gorman-Rupp Company (The)
44.15 USD 0.57 (1.31%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GRC para hoje mudou para 1.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.59 e o mais alto foi 44.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gorman-Rupp Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
43.59 44.23
Faixa anual
30.87 44.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.58
- Open
- 43.59
- Bid
- 44.15
- Ask
- 44.45
- Low
- 43.59
- High
- 44.23
- Volume
- 18
- Mudança diária
- 1.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.14%
- Mudança anual
- 13.38%
