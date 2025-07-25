통화 / GRC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GRC: Gorman-Rupp Company (The)
44.98 USD 0.44 (0.99%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GRC 환율이 오늘 0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.33이고 고가는 44.98이었습니다.
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRC News
- Gorman-Rupp, 52주 신고가 44.98 USD 기록
- Gorman-Rupp stock hits 52-week high at 44.98 USD
- Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- GRC or TRMB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- The Gorman-Rupp: Relatively Cheap, But Not Cheap Enough (NYSE:GRC)
- Gorman-Rupp, 52주 신고가 경신, 43.84 USD 기록
- Gorman-Rupp stock hits 52-week high at 43.84 USD
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- GRC vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Fastenal (FAST) This Year?
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- GRC or TRMB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Global Industrial Company (GIC) This Year?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Now
- GRC or NDSN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Here's What Could Help Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gorman-Rupp shares rise over 3% as record Q2 earnings beat estimates
- Gorman-Rupp earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
44.33 44.98
년간 변동
30.87 44.98
- 이전 종가
- 44.54
- 시가
- 44.96
- Bid
- 44.98
- Ask
- 45.28
- 저가
- 44.33
- 고가
- 44.98
- 볼륨
- 256
- 일일 변동
- 0.99%
- 월 변동
- 6.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.49%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.51%
20 9월, 토요일