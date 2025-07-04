Währungen / GRC
GRC: Gorman-Rupp Company (The)
44.33 USD 0.21 (0.47%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GRC hat sich für heute um -0.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 44.96 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gorman-Rupp Company (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GRC News
Tagesspanne
44.33 44.96
Jahresspanne
30.87 44.96
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 44.54
- Eröffnung
- 44.96
- Bid
- 44.33
- Ask
- 44.63
- Tief
- 44.33
- Hoch
- 44.96
- Volumen
- 2
- Tagesänderung
- -0.47%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.58%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 13.84%
