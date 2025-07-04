货币 / GRC
GRC: Gorman-Rupp Company (The)
43.40 USD 0.10 (0.23%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GRC汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点43.36和高点43.88进行交易。
关注Gorman-Rupp Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
43.36 43.88
年范围
30.87 43.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.30
- 开盘价
- 43.47
- 卖价
- 43.40
- 买价
- 43.70
- 最低价
- 43.36
- 最高价
- 43.88
- 交易量
- 29
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- 2.38%
- 6个月变化
- 23.02%
- 年变化
- 11.45%
