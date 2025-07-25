CotationsSections
GRC: Gorman-Rupp Company (The)

44.98 USD 0.44 (0.99%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GRC a changé de 0.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 44.33 et à un maximum de 44.98.

Suivez la dynamique Gorman-Rupp Company (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
44.33 44.98
Range Annuel
30.87 44.98
Clôture Précédente
44.54
Ouverture
44.96
Bid
44.98
Ask
45.28
Plus Bas
44.33
Plus Haut
44.98
Volume
256
Changement quotidien
0.99%
Changement Mensuel
6.11%
Changement à 6 Mois
27.49%
Changement Annuel
15.51%
20 septembre, samedi